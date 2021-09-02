The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $178.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 57.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $437,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,497 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,049.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,319 shares of company stock worth $1,475,621. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

