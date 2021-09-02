The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 321,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 34,808 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

