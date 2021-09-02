The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives $21.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEV shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins started coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Vertical Research cut The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank of Canada began coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of The Lion Electric by 497.2% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,418,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after buying an additional 2,013,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,696,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,881,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,020,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,720,000. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for The Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.