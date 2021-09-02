The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives $21.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEV shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins started coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Vertical Research cut The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank of Canada began coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Get The Lion Electric alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of The Lion Electric by 497.2% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,418,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after buying an additional 2,013,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,696,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,881,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,020,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,720,000. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEV stock opened at $11.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.90. The Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for The Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.