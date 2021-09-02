The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $291.50

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 291.50 ($3.81) and last traded at GBX 291.26 ($3.81), with a volume of 32148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290.50 ($3.80).

The company has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 275.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 269.02.

In related news, insider Jeremy Tigue acquired 870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £2,488.20 ($3,250.85).

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

