The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perfom rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$90.30.

TD stock opened at C$82.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$149.48 billion and a PE ratio of 10.57. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$57.44 and a 12 month high of C$89.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$84.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$84.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Campbell Douglas sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.92, for a total value of C$3,428,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,081,776. Also, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total value of C$1,386,410.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,262,893.68.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

