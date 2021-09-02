The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $159.49. 24,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,557. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

