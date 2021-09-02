The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,001 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $39,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.04. 257,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,673,737. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.79, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.