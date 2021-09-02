The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $183.48 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.79, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.77.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

