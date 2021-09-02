Theta Fuel Market Cap Reaches $1.81 Billion (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000693 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.81 billion and approximately $92.26 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00086075 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.68 or 0.00350226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00011019 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00046605 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00016269 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,086.83 or 0.02204237 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

