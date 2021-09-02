THETA (THETA) Trading 6.4% Higher This Week

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. THETA has a market cap of $6.96 billion and $296.91 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THETA has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One THETA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.96 or 0.00014098 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00060253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.00132101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.27 or 0.00817090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00047622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.38 or 0.00146649 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.