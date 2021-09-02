THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

THKLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised THK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut THK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THKLY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 68,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,546. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 593.50 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. THK has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $18.70.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

