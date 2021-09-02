ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock Price Down 2.8% After Insider Selling

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $18.85 and last traded at $18.85. 4,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 573,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Specifically, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $24,844,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $206,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,174,769 shares of company stock worth $27,144,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp during the second quarter worth $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ThredUp by 928.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

