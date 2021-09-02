Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells $9,217,950.00 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 307,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $9,217,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 170,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $5,191,800.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $7,962,500.00.

Shares of THRY stock opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $37.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,771,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,252,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Thryv in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair set a $33.54 price objective on Thryv in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thryv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.76.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

