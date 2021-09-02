TigerCash (TCH) Price Tops $0.0140 on Major Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, TigerCash has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $785,430.67 and approximately $5.78 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $392.34 or 0.00793679 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

