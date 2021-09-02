Tilly’s, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Tilly’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $476.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $96,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $195,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 364,188 shares of company stock worth $5,793,480. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 48,225 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 669,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 19,683 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 114,717 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,196,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after purchasing an additional 84,143 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

