TokenPay (TPAY) Trading 92.9% Higher Over Last Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $189,610.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 92.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,929.72 or 0.99745854 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00048977 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008714 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00065457 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009446 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007826 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $320.18 or 0.00639632 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.