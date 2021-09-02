Traders Purchase High Volume of Oscar Health Call Options (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 4,376 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 322% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,037 call options.

Shares of Oscar Health stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.41. 92,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,579. Oscar Health has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.40.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

In related news, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 1,074,342 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $13,633,399.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner acquired 125,900 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,637,959.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,426,445 shares of company stock worth $32,925,353 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $883,252,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,819,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,682,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,186,000. Finally, Formation8 GP LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth $197,719,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

