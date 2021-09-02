Traders Purchase Large Volume of BHP Group Call Options (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 11,931 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,967% compared to the average volume of 389 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on BBL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.99.

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $62.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.56.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $453,021,000 after buying an additional 442,631 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,272 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,432,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,346,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,167,000 after purchasing an additional 718,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

