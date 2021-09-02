TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

TA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.06.

NASDAQ TA opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $612.36 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 2.19.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.46%. Research analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 12,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 55,476 shares in the last quarter. 50.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TravelCenters of America (TA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.