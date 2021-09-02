Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (ASX:TGF) Insider Purchases A$18,948.10 in Stock

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (ASX:TGF) insider Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.13 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,948.10 ($13,534.36).

Benjamin (Ben) Cleary also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tribeca Global Natural Resources alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 35,542 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,567.12 ($53,262.23).

On Wednesday, August 25th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 40,001 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.06 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$82,202.06 ($58,715.75).

About Tribeca Global Natural Resources

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is headquartered in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Tribeca Global Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribeca Global Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.