Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading Down 2.9%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.70 and last traded at $30.76. Approximately 21,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,083,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

