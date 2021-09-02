Truist Boosts National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target to $57.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price target lifted by Truist from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NSA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $57.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

