Truist Raises Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $190.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price upped by Truist from $172.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MANH. Benchmark raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.71.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $163.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 106.23 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.28.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,012,000 after buying an additional 231,870 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,825,000 after buying an additional 18,241 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after buying an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,872,000 after buying an additional 88,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after buying an additional 580,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

