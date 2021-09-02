Truist Raises Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $190.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price upped by Truist from $172.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on MANH. Benchmark raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.71.
NASDAQ:MANH opened at $163.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 106.23 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.28.
In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,012,000 after buying an additional 231,870 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,825,000 after buying an additional 18,241 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after buying an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,872,000 after buying an additional 88,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after buying an additional 580,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
