Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Shares Up 2.3%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) traded up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.18. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

