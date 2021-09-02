Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the July 29th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS TSMRF opened at $31.08 on Thursday. Tsumura & Co. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $34.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.71.

Get Tsumura & Co. alerts:

About Tsumura & Co.

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines, as well as Kampo powdered extracts; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Tsumura & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsumura & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.