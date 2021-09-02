TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TTGPF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTGPF opened at $4.00 on Thursday. TT Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics Plc engages in the business of design, manufacture and sale of electronic component and sensor technology for the defense, aerospace, medical, transportation and industrial electronics markets. It operates through the following segments; Sensors & Specialist Components, Power & Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

