TTC Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $67.00 (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. TTC has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One TTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bibox, Bittrex and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00060948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00014131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00129846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.51 or 0.00809680 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00047548 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Upbit, Bittrex, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.