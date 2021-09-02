TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TUIFY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TUI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

OTCMKTS:TUIFY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,166. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64. TUI has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.05.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

