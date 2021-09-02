Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Shares Down 6%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) shares dropped 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TUWLF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tullow Oil to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

