Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tullow Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tullow Oil from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC cut Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.50.

OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.41.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

