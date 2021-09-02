Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Position Reduced by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,934 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 6.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 136,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 6.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,254,392 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,935,000 after buying an additional 195,670 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 6.0% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Twitter by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,388 shares of company stock worth $5,640,088 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.47 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.