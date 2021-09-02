Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Upgraded at BTIG Research

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $585.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s previous close.

TYL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.95.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TYL opened at $487.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $319.58 and a twelve month high of $498.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $477.47 and a 200-day moving average of $444.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total transaction of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 58,361 shares in the company, valued at $25,121,492.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,621 shares of company stock worth $18,804,616 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.