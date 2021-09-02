UBS Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $175.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.79.

AAPL stock opened at $152.51 on Monday. Apple has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $154.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

