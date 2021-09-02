UniCrypt One Day Trading Volume Hits $18.47 Million (UNCX)

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One UniCrypt coin can now be bought for approximately $728.88 or 0.01477435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniCrypt has a market capitalization of $21.24 million and $18.47 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UniCrypt

UniCrypt (CRYPTO:UNCX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 29,140 coins. UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling UniCrypt

