UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.
UniFirst has raised its dividend payment by 566.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. UniFirst has a payout ratio of 12.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UniFirst to earn $7.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.
Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $228.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.17 and its 200 day moving average is $226.04. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $160.70 and a twelve month high of $258.86.
In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli acquired 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,755.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UniFirst stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of UniFirst worth $12,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.
UniFirst Company Profile
UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.
