UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

UniFirst has raised its dividend payment by 566.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. UniFirst has a payout ratio of 12.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UniFirst to earn $7.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $228.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.17 and its 200 day moving average is $226.04. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $160.70 and a twelve month high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UniFirst will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli acquired 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,755.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UniFirst stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of UniFirst worth $12,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

