Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,593,242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 43,527 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.2% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $570,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.53. 2,659,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,903. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $141.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.87 and its 200-day moving average is $219.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

