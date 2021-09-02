United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the July 29th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UG. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in United-Guardian by 25.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 30.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 28.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United-Guardian by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 25.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UG opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.26. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $18.99.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 35.08%.

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

