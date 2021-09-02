United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,066 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $31,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

URI stock opened at $347.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $328.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.01 and a 52-week high of $364.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

