UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,738 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,115 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.9% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $145,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.57.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $6.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $423.71. 3,130,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,938. The company has a market capitalization of $399.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $431.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $413.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

