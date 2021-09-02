Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CFO Luis Felipe Visoso Sells 27,827 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 27,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $3,469,748.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE U opened at $126.50 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.02.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Partners Group boosted its stake in Unity Software by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,967 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,092,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,415,000 after acquiring an additional 700,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after buying an additional 5,865,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,713,000 after buying an additional 1,915,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on U shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

