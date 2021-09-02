Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s share price rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 70,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,550,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a market cap of $643.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.60.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,446.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $249,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,220 shares of company stock worth $306,072 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

