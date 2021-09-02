US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $8,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,259,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $134.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.15 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

