US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,137 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of NICE worth $9,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 5.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 6.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 43.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 33.9% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NICE by 121.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Shares of NICE stock opened at $293.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.38, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.79. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $209.26 and a one year high of $300.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NICE. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.85.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.