US Bancorp DE Sells 3,068 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 243,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $9,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DBEF. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 791.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average of $37.16. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73.

