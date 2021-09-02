US Bancorp DE Sells 5,847 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Conagra Brands worth $10,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.43 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

