USDX (USDX) Market Cap Reaches $632,827.72

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005794 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006473 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 53.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.