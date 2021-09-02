Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,399 First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $57.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average of $57.08. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $57.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

