Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJUN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 47.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 141,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 16.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the third quarter worth approximately $821,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of PJUN opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

