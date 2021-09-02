Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $64.04 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.64.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

