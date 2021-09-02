Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 208.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.8% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,898,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,447,000 after purchasing an additional 140,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.16. The company had a trading volume of 221,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,445,641. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.14. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43.

